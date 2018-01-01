150sec

150sec

150sec offers the best news about emerging technology, events, entrepreneurs and investors and continues to report on the growing influence of the CEE region.

More From 150sec

Bosnia and Herzegovina Ranked Highest Balkan Contender in Women's Workplace Equality Index
gender equality

The new report found Bosnia and Herzegovina was the leading country in emerging Europe and even surpassed the United Kingdom.
3 min read
Could Lithuania Be a Post-Brexit Startup Savior?
Brexit

Lithuania is just one eastern European country that is alternately trying to attract the U.K. talent to leave Britain for the promise of tech innovation in the region.
4 min read
Mind the Gap: Why Europe's Female Entrepreneurs Are Facing a Funding Crisis
Women Entrepreneurs

Europe is often seen as the forefront of positive change. But even here, there seem to be some persistent challenges that female founders and entrepreneurs are facing.
6 min read
What Could the Internet of Things Mean for Central and Eastern Europe?
Internet of Things

This tech trend is an opportunity for emerging markets in Europe and beyond.
4 min read
Entrepreneurship in the Western Balkans: The Next Frontier?
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

The region stands to gain from the burgeoning entrepreneurship scene.
5 min read
Crypto Regulation Clarity Emerging in Eastern Europe
Cryptocurrency

Here's a look at the current status of regulation and approach to cryptocurrency being taken by the various governments in the Eastern European states.
7 min read
Explained: The EU 'Digital Tax' Scramble
Taxes

What was planned as a much-needed success story of cooperation among European member states is starting to disintegrate into a political scramble.
6 min read
The Untapped Potential of Serbia's Entrepreneurial Scene
Entrepreneurship

Although just 10 of Serbia's companies were ranked in the top 500 in the region, this does not mean that Serbia hasn't got the capacity to facilitate entrepreneurial growth going forward.
5 min read
Is Ukraine on the Way to Becoming Cashless?
Digital Currencies

In the first six months of this year, the number of cashless transactions spiked in the country.
4 min read
