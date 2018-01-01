gender equality
Bosnia and Herzegovina Ranked Highest Balkan Contender in Women's Workplace Equality Index
The new report found Bosnia and Herzegovina was the leading country in emerging Europe and even surpassed the United Kingdom.
Brexit
Could Lithuania Be a Post-Brexit Startup Savior?
Lithuania is just one eastern European country that is alternately trying to attract the U.K. talent to leave Britain for the promise of tech innovation in the region.
Women Entrepreneurs
Mind the Gap: Why Europe's Female Entrepreneurs Are Facing a Funding Crisis
Europe is often seen as the forefront of positive change. But even here, there seem to be some persistent challenges that female founders and entrepreneurs are facing.
Internet of Things
What Could the Internet of Things Mean for Central and Eastern Europe?
This tech trend is an opportunity for emerging markets in Europe and beyond.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
Entrepreneurship in the Western Balkans: The Next Frontier?
The region stands to gain from the burgeoning entrepreneurship scene.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto Regulation Clarity Emerging in Eastern Europe
Here's a look at the current status of regulation and approach to cryptocurrency being taken by the various governments in the Eastern European states.
Taxes
Explained: The EU 'Digital Tax' Scramble
What was planned as a much-needed success story of cooperation among European member states is starting to disintegrate into a political scramble.
Entrepreneurship
The Untapped Potential of Serbia's Entrepreneurial Scene
Although just 10 of Serbia's companies were ranked in the top 500 in the region, this does not mean that Serbia hasn't got the capacity to facilitate entrepreneurial growth going forward.
Digital Currencies
Is Ukraine on the Way to Becoming Cashless?
In the first six months of this year, the number of cashless transactions spiked in the country.