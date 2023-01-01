Aaron Schumm
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of Vestwell
Aaron Schumm founded Vestwell to close the saving gap in America by modernizing the way individuals and small businesses save. He has nearly 20 years of fintech experience from industry-leading companies and most notably co-founded FolioDynamix, which was acquired by Envestnet (NYSE: ENV).
Latest
Money & Finance
Americans Are Underprepared for Retirement. Here's How Small Businesses Can Help Close the Savings Gap.
Half of the American workforce doesn't have access to an employer-sponsored retirement program, yet we are 15 times more likely to save for retirement if we can do so at work — and small businesses can help. Here's how.