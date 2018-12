Guest Writer

Inbound and SEO Strategist at Pac and Copy Plus

Abbas Rajani is an Inbound and SEO Strategist at Pac and Copy Plus, a digital marketing agency and a blogger at Visiblup. He has been assisting B2B and B2C businesses with ROI growth and effective online presence. Currently, he is working on a logo design project ‘PNC Logos‘. Follow @abbas_rajani for more online marketing related updates.