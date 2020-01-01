Abdulla Abu Wasel is the Managing Associate of Wasel & Wasel, and an active partner of Young Arab Leaders. He is a graduate of the University of La Verne, holding a Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies. He is a certified Legal Technician and Paralegal in the State of California, and holds Contract Law certification from Harvard University.
Abdulla trained under the former Chief Justice of the UAE Federal Supreme Court, working on matters varying from bounced cheques in relation to identity theft, to the applicability of force majeure on insurance disputes, and employment law compliance. He has written on the court structures of the UAE and the implementation of legal interest on judgements.
Abdulla works closely with entrepreneurs and small-to-medium-sized enterprises in protecting their businesses from minor to major disputes, and is closely trusted by various high-net-worth entrepreneurs in the MENA region.
