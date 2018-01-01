Abhishek Kumar

Surveillance
Factors Fueling the Growth of Smart Surveillance in India
A majority of operations including traffic management and law enforcement will either be completely automated or will observe process-based automation, for instance, instantly alerting the closest PCR on observing violence or aggression to avoid escalation
Business Idea Trends
#7 Trends to Adopt to Ensure a Happy Workplace for 2017
Technology must be leveraged in 2017 to streamline all processes. HR functions such as rewards and recognition and engagement must be automated.