Abishiekh Jain

Abishiekh Jain

Contributor
Founder of Hackers Den

An 18-year old programmer and blogger from Chennai, India. Founder of Hackers Den, a technology blog that explains technology in simple English & Co-founder of Speak Out whose blogging event is conducted every year in India.

A Tedx Speaker at the age of 17. He has been in this industry for seven years. He started Hackers Den at the age of 14 and earned his first income at the age of 16. He dropped out from engineering college after attending for a month to pursue his online business, Abishiekh became a boy who didn't like technology to the boy who is making money from it. 

More From Abishiekh Jain

Entrepreneurship, Which is a Glamorized Career Path is Actually a Complete Nightmare
Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship, Which is a Glamorized Career Path is Actually a Complete Nightmare

Why would anyone do all sorts of work initially, right from brooming, to developing the product, packing it, and even delivering it?, Why will anyone go round and round to all the investors, actually begging to invest on them?
3 min read
#6 Things I Learnt from Starting a Company at The Age of 16
Learning

#6 Things I Learnt from Starting a Company at The Age of 16

It is good to fail because it gives you a valuable lesson. As the quote goes "if you don't fail, you are never learning anything new."
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.