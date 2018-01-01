Adam Foroughi

Adam Foroughi

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO of AppLovin
Adam Foroughi is co-founder and CEO of AppLovin, a mobile advertising technology platform offering dynamic ad matching to over a billion consumers each month. 

More From Adam Foroughi

3 Reasons Promoting From Within Is Better for Growing Your Business
Growth Strategies

The surest executive recruitment strategy is cultivate your future c-suite from within your ranks today.
4 min read
Why Companies Need to Create a Parent-Friendly Culture
Company Culture

Parents make great employees and cultivating an environment that is supportive of them is not only easy but a no-brainer from a business standpoint.
6 min read
Not All Failure Should Be Celebrated
Failure

When it comes to failure, entrepreneurs should be taking healthy and educated risk that may yield a setback, rather than failing just to fail.
6 min read
5 Ways to Maintain Brand Engagement on Mobile After the Holiday Rush
Mobile

Here are a few pointers on how to beat the holiday burnout and keep customers wanting more.
4 min read
The Holidays Are Coming: 4 Ways Startups Can Meet Shoppers on Mobile
Mobile Commerce

Sales on mobile devices are growing at a rapid pace, and startups without a mobile-marketing strategy are going to be left in the dust -- especially during the busy fourth-quarter holiday season.
5 min read
