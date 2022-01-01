Signing out of account, Standby...
Adam Ortman
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Senior VP of Growth & Innovation at Generator Media + Analytics
Adam Ortman is the Senior Vice President of Growth and Innovation at Generator Media + Analytics, a fully integrated media agency.
Follow Adam Ortman on Social
Latest
Don't Fear the Metaverse — We've Been Through This Before
Metaverse advertising is the Wild West, and getting a head start toward future success means making these moves now.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Nathan Sinnott
Founder & CEO of Newpath Web
-
Krista Mashore
CEO of Krista Mashore Coaching
-
James Khuri
Chief Executive Officer at FJ Holdings LLC
-
Nate Nead
Managing Director at InvestNet
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Auria Moore
CEO of CLEVR AI
-
Xavier PRETERIT
Coach and expert in high performance real estate investment
-
Sean Fahey
CEO of VidCruiter