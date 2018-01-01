Adam Robinson

Guest Writer
CEO of Hireology

Adam Robinson is the CEO and co-founder of Hireology, a hyper growth tech start-up whose integrated hiring and retention platform empowers multi-location, owner-operated and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence.

5 Ways Venture Capital Can Steal Your Dream
Venture Capital

5 Ways Venture Capital Can Steal Your Dream

Many entrepreneurs chase VC funding, but the ones who fail to get it may be better off than those who do.
9 min read
The 4 Punishing Costs of Making a Bad Hire
Hiring

The 4 Punishing Costs of Making a Bad Hire

The financial wreckage wrought by hiring the wrong person is much too often hidden from the founder's notice.
4 min read
3 Reasons Why Your Hiring Process Is Killing Your Company
Hiring

3 Reasons Why Your Hiring Process Is Killing Your Company

Taking your time to get back to that very promising applicant? You're making a big mistake.
6 min read
The Key to Rapid Scale? Authentic Core Values.
Business Growth

The Key to Rapid Scale? Authentic Core Values.

With hyper-growth, expect massive strains on your team.
5 min read
