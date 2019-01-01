Adam Smith

Contributing Editor PC Mag UK

About Adam Smith

Adam Smith is the Contributing Editor for PCMag UK, and has written about technology for a number of publications including What Hi-Fi?, Stuff, WhatCulture, and MacFormat, reviewing smartphones, speakers, projectors, and all manner of weird tech. Always online, occasionally cromulent, you can follow him on Twitter @adamndsmith.

More From Adam Smith

Oakland, California Bans Facial Recognition
Technology

Oakland, California Bans Facial Recognition

Oakland follows San Francisco and Somerville, Massachusetts in banning the facial recognition technology because of possible misuse.
3 min read
U.K. Police Need to Put the Brakes on Facial Recognition
Facial Recognition Technology

U.K. Police Need to Put the Brakes on Facial Recognition

Police in the U.K., backed by the government, are testing a facial-recognition system that is 20 percent accurate and treating those who avoid its gaze as potential suspects.
5 min read
British Airways Fined $229 Million for 2018 Data Breach
United Kingdom

British Airways Fined $229 Million for 2018 Data Breach

The fine is the largest ICO has levied against a company, far outweighing the £500,000 Facebook had to pay for the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
2 min read
The U.K. Is Trying to Regulate the Internet: Here's What It Means
Internet

The U.K. Is Trying to Regulate the Internet: Here's What It Means

The Online Harms White Paper could be a litmus test for tech regulation in the U.S., as the U.K. government attempts to balance oversight with modern web freedoms.
6 min read
Spotify Files EU Complaint Against Apple Over 30 Percent App Tax
Apple

Spotify Files EU Complaint Against Apple Over 30 Percent App Tax

To keep our price competitive for our customers, [this price inflation] isn't something we can do,' Spotify CEO Daniel Ek tells the European Commission.
3 min read
An Egg Beats Kylie Jenner for Most Liked Instagram Photo
Instagram

An Egg Beats Kylie Jenner for Most Liked Instagram Photo

Little is known about the origin of the egg's account, but with 2.6m followers it could now be considered an influencer.
2 min read
Some People Would Need at Least $1,000 to Ditch Facebook
Facebook

Some People Would Need at Least $1,000 to Ditch Facebook

Though 2018 had many people thinking about deleting Facebook, some are in too deep, and would need some serious cash to cut the cord with Zuckerberg and Co.
3 min read
eBay Accuses Amazon of Trying to Steal Sellers
Amazon

eBay Accuses Amazon of Trying to Steal Sellers

According to eBay, Amazon employees sent thousands of messages to eBay sellers to get them to move over to Amazon Marketplace. This could mean Amazon has broken California law as well as its own user agreement.
2 min read