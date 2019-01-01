Adam Smith is the Contributing Editor for PCMag UK, and has written about technology for a number of publications including What Hi-Fi?, Stuff, WhatCulture, and MacFormat, reviewing smartphones, speakers, projectors, and all manner of weird tech. Always online, occasionally cromulent, you can follow him on Twitter @adamndsmith.
Oakland, California Bans Facial Recognition
Oakland follows San Francisco and Somerville, Massachusetts in banning the facial recognition technology because of possible misuse.
U.K. Police Need to Put the Brakes on Facial Recognition
Police in the U.K., backed by the government, are testing a facial-recognition system that is 20 percent accurate and treating those who avoid its gaze as potential suspects.
British Airways Fined $229 Million for 2018 Data Breach
The fine is the largest ICO has levied against a company, far outweighing the £500,000 Facebook had to pay for the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
The U.K. Is Trying to Regulate the Internet: Here's What It Means
The Online Harms White Paper could be a litmus test for tech regulation in the U.S., as the U.K. government attempts to balance oversight with modern web freedoms.
Spotify Files EU Complaint Against Apple Over 30 Percent App Tax
To keep our price competitive for our customers, [this price inflation] isn't something we can do,' Spotify CEO Daniel Ek tells the European Commission.
An Egg Beats Kylie Jenner for Most Liked Instagram Photo
Little is known about the origin of the egg's account, but with 2.6m followers it could now be considered an influencer.
Some People Would Need at Least $1,000 to Ditch Facebook
Though 2018 had many people thinking about deleting Facebook, some are in too deep, and would need some serious cash to cut the cord with Zuckerberg and Co.
eBay Accuses Amazon of Trying to Steal Sellers
According to eBay, Amazon employees sent thousands of messages to eBay sellers to get them to move over to Amazon Marketplace. This could mean Amazon has broken California law as well as its own user agreement.