Adam Harrison Smith

Adam Harrison Smith

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Certified Public Accountant

About Adam Harrison Smith

Adam Smith is a CPA and business advisor in the casino gaming industry and resides in Las Vegas, Nev. In 2011, he co-founded Smith Harrison LLP before merging his practice into REDW, a national CPA firm. He speaks at various events on leadership, entrepreneurship and risk management.

More From Adam Harrison Smith

Your Brand's Personality is the Secret for Success, But You're Probably Ignoring It
Entrepreneurs

Your Brand's Personality is the Secret for Success, But You're Probably Ignoring It

Consider systematic changes in organizational behavior that promote and enhance client experience.
6 min read