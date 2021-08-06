Adelyn Zhou
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Marketing Officer
Adelyn Zhou is CMO of Chainlink Labs, where she leads marketing for Chainlink, the world's most widely adopted decentralized oracle network. Zhou is passionate about the intersection of marketing, automation and the future of work.
Follow Adelyn Zhou on Social
Latest
3 Reasons Why Blockchain Companies Will Remain Remote
As companies around the world begin opening up their offices again, the blockchain industry is doubling down on remote work.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Nika White
President & CEO
-
Nikolai Vassev
Founder of Mindleap Health
-
Alejandro Garcia Manic
Co-Founder & COO @ Gleensite
-
Christine Hansen
Business Coach And Consultant
-
Robin Buckley, PhD
Executive and Couples Coach
-
Joy Chen
Co-founder and CEO of Pure Culture Beauty
-
Patrick Shanahan
CEO at DaySmart
-
Oleg Krot
Managing Partner at TECHIIA Holding