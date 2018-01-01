Adiat Disu

Guest Writer
Creative Entrepreneur, International Communications Professional, Founder Adiree and Africa Weekly Group

Adiat Disu is an international publicist. She is founder of Africa Weekly Group and Adiat Disu Media, both part of Adiat Disu & Associates, a global strategic and consulting company. She was recently honored as a global woman champion by the Global Connections for Women Foundation.  

More From Adiat Disu

How to Land a Job at a Startup
Hiring

How to Land a Job at a Startup

3 factors play into your hiring potential -- big time. Here's what will get you hired.
4 min read
The Guide to Developing Young Women in Business Globally
Women Leaders

The Guide to Developing Young Women in Business Globally

Author Yetunde A. Odugbesan-Omede talks about how to harness -- and monetize -- a young employee's passions
5 min read
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Oscar de la Renta
Project Grow

5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Oscar de la Renta

He inspired many with his words layered with wisdom and designed with wit. Now see how his reflections might speak to you.
3 min read
How Startups Can Capitalize on Global Sports Events Like the World Cup
Sports-Related Businesses

How Startups Can Capitalize on Global Sports Events Like the World Cup

Here's three tips for entrepreneurs seeking to wisely enter this game.
5 min read
