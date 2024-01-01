Aditya Nair
Head of Fulfilment and Member of the Executive team at Turing Enterprises Inc
Latest
Revitalizing IT Services: The Transformative Power of AI-Driven Tech Companies
Traditional tech service firms have grappled with inefficiencies and mismatches in talent acquisition and deployment due to manual processes. However, a new wave of tech service providers, powered by AI, is reshaping industry practices. Specifically, AI-driven tech services companies embracing global fulfillment as their operational paradigm are at the forefront, addressing the challenges head-on
