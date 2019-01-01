Aditya Vazirani is a passionate and meticulous professional with a vision to transform the Logistics and Warehousing industry by leveraging the new age technological advancements. In his previous role as Vice President for RCNL, Aditya overlooked the Freight Forwarding, Customs Clearance, & 3PL aspects ensuring the highest level of quality service is maintained.

He was also instrumental in obtaining the Good Distribution Practice Certification for Freight Forwarding and ISO 9001:2015 for RCNL, making it the first Indian Logistics & Supply Chain Management Company to be awarded the quality accreditation. Before he decided to consolidate and bring his rich experience to drive focused growth in the warehousing and distribution solutions, with RGL, he had been driving strategic improvisation by implementing Industry best practices, applying business intelligence, and data analytics to implement superior training and digital tools for RCNL.

Alumni of the prestigious Bordeaux Business School (KEDGE) France, Aditya holds a MSc in Global Supply Chain Management and also has obtained an Advanced Certificate in General Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Sloan School of Management.

Having lived and worked across the globe, learning and improvising Supply Chain, Logistics, and management practices, Aditya calls Mumbai his home, is an ardent foodie and enjoys spending his free time caring for his pet pooch.



