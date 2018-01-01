Alan Zimmerman

Guest Writer
Ph.D., Author and Speaker
Alan Zimmerman is a Ph.D., author and speaker. He is founder and CEO of Zimmerman Communi-Care Network, Inc.

7 Ways to Get People to Take Responsibility
excellence

7 Ways to Get People to Take Responsibility

In today's business culture where success is a team effort, it's more important than ever to strive for excellence.
7 min read
The Things Successful Leaders Do and Don't Do to Build Relationships
Relationship Building

The Things Successful Leaders Do and Don't Do to Build Relationships

If you're sincere you won't have to worry about what you should be doing to cultivate successful friendships, at work and in life.
6 min read
5 Ways to Stop Demotivating Your People
Motivation

5 Ways to Stop Demotivating Your People

Follow these tips to turn around what you're doing to demotivate employees and begin to motivate them.
6 min read
5 Life Hacks Everybody Can Benefit From
Self Improvement

5 Life Hacks Everybody Can Benefit From

These five subtle tweaks will nudge you toward getting where you want to go -- provided you complete Number 1 and define where that is.
7 min read
8 Ways to Use Emotional Intelligence and Make Lasting Connections
Emotional Intelligence

8 Ways to Use Emotional Intelligence and Make Lasting Connections

It's time to stop tinkering with the iPhone and start tapping into your emotional abilities.
7 min read
6 Keys to Employee Engagement During Times of Distraction
Managing Employees

6 Keys to Employee Engagement During Times of Distraction

During times of economic slowdown, which includes the summer months, what you can do to keep your employee morale high and performance at its peak?
6 min read
9 Tests Every Leader Must Pass
Leadership

9 Tests Every Leader Must Pass

You can maximize your influence and make your organization a better place to work and your home a better place to live. And it starts here, with your own self-examination.
7 min read
