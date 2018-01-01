Alan Zimmerman

excellence
7 Ways to Get People to Take Responsibility
In today's business culture where success is a team effort, it's more important than ever to strive for excellence.
Relationship Building
The Things Successful Leaders Do and Don't Do to Build Relationships
If you're sincere you won't have to worry about what you should be doing to cultivate successful friendships, at work and in life.
Motivation
5 Ways to Stop Demotivating Your People
Follow these tips to turn around what you're doing to demotivate employees and begin to motivate them.
Self Improvement
5 Life Hacks Everybody Can Benefit From
These five subtle tweaks will nudge you toward getting where you want to go -- provided you complete Number 1 and define where that is.
Emotional Intelligence
8 Ways to Use Emotional Intelligence and Make Lasting Connections
It's time to stop tinkering with the iPhone and start tapping into your emotional abilities.
Managing Employees
6 Keys to Employee Engagement During Times of Distraction
During times of economic slowdown, which includes the summer months, what you can do to keep your employee morale high and performance at its peak?
Leadership
9 Tests Every Leader Must Pass
You can maximize your influence and make your organization a better place to work and your home a better place to live. And it starts here, with your own self-examination.