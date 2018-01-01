Guest Writer

Senior Content Strategist at BrandYourself

Aleks Kang is a senior content strategist of the VIP Department at BrandYourself’s Manhattan office. With a background in marketing and PR, Aleks brings nearly 10 years of SEO, content, and marketing experience to the online reputation management industry. Aside from crafting content and digital branding campaigns for C-suite executives and entrepreneurs, Aleks is a writer and editor whose personal work has been featured in Vice, Huffington Post, among other publications. To keep up with Aleks, follow her on Twitter.