Alessandro Astone
Growth Lead, Middle East at Stripe
Alessandro Astone is the Growth Leader for UAE at Stripe, the most innovative payment platform in the world. He’s been in this role since the end of 2020, prior to which he led the launch of Stripe in Latin America and Italy in 2019 and 2017 respectively.Before working at Stripe, he held leadership positions at Google and Oracle.
Alessandro graduated in Sociology at the University of Naples Federico II, and continued his studies in technology and business administration, first at Milan's Politecnico, and then at the IAE Business School of Buenos Aires and the University of San Diego. He is currently living and working in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
Four Top Tips To Optimize Your Online Checkout
Here's how you can stay ahead of the curve and win more customers in the digital-first era.
