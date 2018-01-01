Alex Berman

Alex Berman

Contributor
Founder and CEO of Experiment 27
Alex Berman is the founder and CEO of a marketing and lead generation firm Experiment 27. Berman is responsible for generating over $6.5 million in B2B sales and over $35 million in leads for his clients. He also creates weekly videos to help agency owners grow their businesses and bring in more revenue by teaching them how to optimize B2B sales cycles and put inbound marketing strategies in place.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Selling Consulting Services
Consulting

Do people often ask for your professional advice? It's time to start charging for your consulting sessions.
6 min read
For Startups, Romania Is Affordable While Providing Access to EU Partners
Success Stories

Wesrom co-founder Robert Indries describes what it's like running a business in one of the country's largest cities.
1 min read
There Are Only 3 Types of CEOs. Which Type Are You?
Leadership Qualities

Are you a beginner, a middler or a finisher?
2 min read
Why Leading With Value Is a Mistake -- and What to Do Instead
Ready for Anything

Positioning with value is often the worst thing you can do. Learn the 95:5 formula.
5 min read
Learn the Human Approach to B2B Selling
Ready for Anything

You may not need a sales script after this.
4 min read
When Should a Startup Hire a Marketing Manager?
Startup Basics

Hiring a marketing manager is important for business growth, but you need a few other people in place first.
2 min read
4 Cold Email Subject Lines That Generated $4 Million in Revenue
Email Marketing

Without a good subject line, the content of the email doesn't matter.
6 min read
3 Career Lessons From Jon Stewart and 'The Daily Show'
Careers

The long-time host might have moved on, but there's still plenty to learn from his success.
2 min read
How to Book 6 Fortune 500 Meetings in 6 days
Networking

The secret to your success? Cold calls.
2 min read
3 Ways to Get 'On The Fence' Clients to Buy
Entrepreneur Network

What's the hold up?
2 min read
3 Ways B2B Sales Will Change in the Next 20 Years
Ready for Anything

Learn what this entrepreneur predicts for the year 2036.
2 min read
3 Pieces of Life Advice From Kevin Hart
Celebrities

Take life with a grain of salt, says the comedian.
2 min read
3 Business Lessons From Filmmaker and Comedian Kevin Smith
Entrepreneur Network

Find out how this creative genius built his Hollywood career from the ground up.
2 min read
3 Negotiation Strategies From a Former FBI Hostage Negotiator
Entrepreneur Network

If Chris Voss's negotiation techniques worked for the FBI, they're sure to work for your business.
2 min read
