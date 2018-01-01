Alex Campbell

A pioneer in mobile marketing for more than 15 years, Alex Campbell is highly regarded in the industry as a champion for the value of mobile as a viable discipline for marketers. Alex co-founded Vibes in 1998, back when mobile phones were just for calling people. Today, Vibes works with some of the biggest brands in the industry – like The Gap, Verizon, and Home Depot – to help them better engage with customers and influence purchasing behavior using mobile marketing.

Don't Discount the Power of Coupons In Your Mobile Strategy
Don't Discount the Power of Coupons In Your Mobile Strategy

Consumers like special offers and loyaty programs for use with mobile wallet apps.
3 Ways to Grab an Early Piece of the $500 Billion Opportunity in Mobile Marketing
3 Ways to Grab an Early Piece of the $500 Billion Opportunity in Mobile Marketing

Almost half of a brand's customers will soon be proverbially "up for grabs" to anyone with an effective mobile marketing strategy.
Why You Must Message Customers as Thoughtfully as You Do Friends
Why You Must Message Customers as Thoughtfully as You Do Friends

The power of mobile marketing to attract and retain customers turns against entrepreneurs who forget there is a person receiving that message.
