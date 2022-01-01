Alex Cooper

Alex Cooper

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder, Executive Director

Alex Cooper is a serial entrepreneur. He has decades of experience helping companies deliver innovative, impactful technology solutions to clients and consumers. Cooper is a nine-time Ironman triathlon finisher and coaches entrepreneurs on the power of a success mindset.

https://www.themindsetceo.com

Follow Alex Cooper on Social

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Things to Consider When Debating Whether You Should You Quit Your Job

Just because you quit your job doesn't mean you are a quitter.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like