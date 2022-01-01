Alex Lartey

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Business Development Officer

Alex Lartey has over 15 years of experience in digital business management, international sales and business development. He has built solid business relationships with major players in the IT industry across the U.S., Europe and APAC over the course of his career.

How Conversational AI Bridges the Gap for Retail Customers, No Matter How You Shop

Read on to find out what strategies retailers can use to make the best of digital transformation in the post-pandemic world.

