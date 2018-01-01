Alex Turnbull

Alex Turnbull

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Groove

Alex Turnbull is the founder and CEO of Groove, a customer support app for startups and small businesses. Follow Groove’s journey to $500,000 in monthly revenue on its blog.

 

More From Alex Turnbull

Hustling 101: These 5 Entrepreneurs Negotiated Big Value for Small Money
Starting a Business

Hustling 101: These 5 Entrepreneurs Negotiated Big Value for Small Money

So, say there's something you need and can't afford. If you're like these five, that's simply not going to hold you back.
5 min read
What 9 Successful Entrepreneurs Wish They Had Done Differently
Leadership Strategy

What 9 Successful Entrepreneurs Wish They Had Done Differently

From not connecting to a mentor to not selling sooner: Even uber-successful people have regrets.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.