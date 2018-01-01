Alex Malouf

Alex Malouf

Guest Writer
Corporate Communications Manager for the Arabian Peninsula, Procter & Gamble

Alex Malouf is a marketing communications executive who has spent the last twelve years in the Middle East. Alex has lived across the region, in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and the United Arab Emirates. He holds the position of Corporate Communications Manager for the Arabian Peninsula at Procter & Gamble.

A journalist by training and with a cultural mix that is both European and Arabic, Alex’s expertise spans communications and media, public relations and marketing for both multinationals in the energy, technology and FMCG space as well as several Gulf-based government institutions. An entrepreneur in his own right –along with his wife, Alex founded the first business-to-business magazines in Saudi Arabia– Alex’s experience includes corporate communications, media relations and outreach, content development, crisis/ reputation management, and digital/social media. When he’s not putting pen to paper, Alex can be found advocating for the region’s media and public relations industry.

Alex is passionate about promoting sustainability in the communications sector by highlighting the industry’s potential to GCC nationals. He works with not-for-profit organizations such as the Middle East Public Relations Industry to shape and support training and awareness initiatives for both those wishing to pursue a career in public relations.

More From Alex Malouf

You're Not Alone: Entrepreneurs Need To Talk About Their Mental Health Battles
Mental Health

You're Not Alone: Entrepreneurs Need To Talk About Their Mental Health Battles

Entrepreneurs (and those who were once entrepreneurs) are often the best people to help others in the entrepreneurial community understand and overcome their mental health battles.
3 min read
Reputation And Reward: Understanding The UAE's New CSR Law For Businesses
CSR

Reputation And Reward: Understanding The UAE's New CSR Law For Businesses

The new legislation, which is part of the country's "Year of Giving" strategy, aims to promote corporate social responsibility among businesses operating in the UAE.
3 min read
Why Organizational Culture (And Employee Communications) Should Matter To You
Leadership

Why Organizational Culture (And Employee Communications) Should Matter To You

Here are some suggestions as to how you can help your employees find their voice, and create a culture that people will want to work in and talk about positively.
3 min read
Starting A Social Initiative? Consider Impact And Sustainability, Not Just PR
Public Relations

Starting A Social Initiative? Consider Impact And Sustainability, Not Just PR

When it comes to cause-related marketing, the only way to do it right is through having or creating a relevant connection between the concept and the brand/business.
3 min read
For The UAE's Year Of Giving, Let's Get Sustainability Right
Corporate Social Responsibility

For The UAE's Year Of Giving, Let's Get Sustainability Right

Here's a (relatively) simple guide on how to craft a sustainability strategy for your enterprise.
3 min read
A New Year's Resolution For Entrepreneurs: Don't Fear Failure- Embrace It
Failure

A New Year's Resolution For Entrepreneurs: Don't Fear Failure- Embrace It

We need to be candid about failure, share our stories, and learn from each other.
3 min read
Why Local Knowledge Matters: The Importance Of Contextual Intelligence For Your Business
Diversity Training

Why Local Knowledge Matters: The Importance Of Contextual Intelligence For Your Business

Contextual intelligence means learning new languages, cultures, religions and other idioms which help us to break down barriers and forge not just relationships which will be useful to business, but also friendships with locals.
3 min read
Your Next Startup Hire May Be A Lot Closer To Home Than You Think
Women in Business

Your Next Startup Hire May Be A Lot Closer To Home Than You Think

There are thousands, if not tens of thousands, of well-educated professionals with impressive resumes and extensive work experience who are flexible in terms of their ability to work- the moms who want to get back into the workforce.
4 min read
Ethics In Business: Why You Shouldn't Put A Price On Your Integrity
Ethics

Ethics In Business: Why You Shouldn't Put A Price On Your Integrity

To borrow from Benjamin Franklin, it takes many good deeds to build a good reputation, and only one bad one to lose it.
3 min read
Understanding The Importance Of Listening For Effective Communications
Company Culture

Understanding The Importance Of Listening For Effective Communications

Paying attention to others will not only help you understand their point of view, but it also the key to developing relationships that are based on trust.
3 min read
