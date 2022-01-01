Alex Skryl

Alex Skryl

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-founder and CEO of NutriSense

Alex Skryl is co-founder and CEO of NutriSense, leading the company on a mission to help anyone discover and reach their health potential. Alex was previously co-founder of Trusted Child Care (acq by Care.com) and the first engineer at Trunk Club (acq by Nordstrom).

https://www.nutrisense.io/

Follow Alex Skryl on Social

Latest

Supercharging Creativity

How to Choose a Strong Business Name and Amplify Your Brand

Many businesses make the mistake of choosing names that do nothing to amplify their brand. Don't be one of them.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like