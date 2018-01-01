Alexa Vaughn

How to Influence Policymakers
Growth Strategies

How to Influence Policymakers

Local election results often have an immediate impact on your business and community. Here's how to help those results go in your favor.
5 min read
Spotlight on Top Home Based Franchises
Franchises

Spotlight on Top Home Based Franchises

Starting a structured business from home is easier when you're working with these reliable franchises.
4 min read
With Wedding Bells, Novelty Sells
Starting a Business

With Wedding Bells, Novelty Sells

Finding and courting a creative niche business idea is destined for success in the $62.8 billion wedding industry.
4 min read
Marketing in the Recommendation Age
Marketing

Marketing in the Recommendation Age

As customer review venues and their influence increase, business owners should capitalize on this trend.
4 min read
Early to Rise
Entrepreneurs

Early to Rise

Young entrepreneurs are banking on their tech savvy for startup success.
4 min read
5 Books for Women Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

5 Books for Women Entrepreneurs

These recent page-turners aim to help women and their businesses reach their full potential.
5 min read
The Benefits of Pregnancy
Starting a Business

The Benefits of Pregnancy

These pregnant entrepreneurs show that being a human baby carriage has its advantages.
4 min read
5 Global Business Books to Read Now
Growth Strategies

5 Global Business Books to Read Now

These recent releases will catch you up on what you need to know about the global marketplace.
4 min read
Don't Get Burned
Starting a Business

Don't Get Burned

Whether you're selling or advertising on them, coffee sleeves are a hot part of the multibillion-dollar coffee industry.
3 min read
The Luxury of Flexible Ownership
Growth Strategies

The Luxury of Flexible Ownership

Partial ownership has moved beyond yachts and ski chalets. Find out how businesses are capitalizing on this trend sweeping the middle class.
5 min read
Come on In
Growth Strategies

Come on In

These out-of-the-ordinary 24-hour businesses keep customers coming in around the clock.
5 min read
Breaking the Code
Starting a Business

Breaking the Code

The authors of <i>The Catalyst Code</i> explain how to start a business by bringing others together.
5 min read
