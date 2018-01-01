Alexa Vaughn

Growth Strategies
How to Influence Policymakers
Local election results often have an immediate impact on your business and community. Here's how to help those results go in your favor.
Franchises
Spotlight on Top Home Based Franchises
Starting a structured business from home is easier when you're working with these reliable franchises.
Starting a Business
With Wedding Bells, Novelty Sells
Finding and courting a creative niche business idea is destined for success in the $62.8 billion wedding industry.
Marketing
Marketing in the Recommendation Age
As customer review venues and their influence increase, business owners should capitalize on this trend.
Entrepreneurs
Early to Rise
Young entrepreneurs are banking on their tech savvy for startup success.
Entrepreneurs
5 Books for Women Entrepreneurs
These recent page-turners aim to help women and their businesses reach their full potential.
Starting a Business
The Benefits of Pregnancy
These pregnant entrepreneurs show that being a human baby carriage has its advantages.
Growth Strategies
5 Global Business Books to Read Now
These recent releases will catch you up on what you need to know about the global marketplace.
Starting a Business
Don't Get Burned
Whether you're selling or advertising on them, coffee sleeves are a hot part of the multibillion-dollar coffee industry.
Growth Strategies
The Luxury of Flexible Ownership
Partial ownership has moved beyond yachts and ski chalets. Find out how businesses are capitalizing on this trend sweeping the middle class.
Growth Strategies
Come on In
These out-of-the-ordinary 24-hour businesses keep customers coming in around the clock.
Starting a Business
Breaking the Code
The authors of <i>The Catalyst Code</i> explain how to start a business by bringing others together.