Alexander Maasik

Guest Writer
Communication Specialist at Weekdone
Alexander Maasik is a communication specialist at Weekdone weekly employee-progress reports. Maasik has a degree in journalism and public relations and a strong passion for internal communications and online collaboration.

Unless You Track Your Progress, Setting Goals Is a Waste of Effort
The single most common reason people don't reach their goals is they forgot they set them in the first place.
4 min read
Management and workforce often approach new ideas from opposite directions. What distinguishes good managers is getting everybody on-board of their own volition, while walking the talk themselves.
4 min read
A clear understanding of what everyone should focus on is critical to the success of your organization.
4 min read
If you are building a startup with three people, you need a system that can scale to 300 or even 3,000 employees.
5 min read
Explain the benefits. Don't just implement and run.
5 min read
Promotions are your reward for being driven, which means you are probably your own harshest supervisor.
4 min read
Your time is precious, but your employees need it to align their efforts with your expectations. Give it to them, the smart way.
4 min read
It's not a death sentence to admit defeat. Just concede that one and move on.
5 min read
Personal goals make work life grand.
5 min read
Conversations with customers provide insights into how well you are doing and plot where you're going.
4 min read
Don't trust your intuition when it comes to rating employees.
4 min read
There is power and perhaps profitability in being transparent management of a business. Go ahead, read on: Here's everything we know about it.
4 min read
More and more companies are adapting to the idea of hiring remotely. This is a beautiful thing.
4 min read
This methodology helps people be more productive and focused on achieving the goals of a company.
5 min read
The modern workplace is becoming increasingly diverse. Learn how to navigate your office, and get along with co-workers from all generations.
3 min read
