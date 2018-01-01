Alexander Maasik

Goals
Unless You Track Your Progress, Setting Goals Is a Waste of Effort
The single most common reason people don't reach their goals is they forgot they set them in the first place.
Leadership Skills
Rallying Employees to Embrace New Management Practices
Management and workforce often approach new ideas from opposite directions. What distinguishes good managers is getting everybody on-board of their own volition, while walking the talk themselves.
Leadership
Keeping It Simple Is Smart When Setting Your Business Goals
A clear understanding of what everyone should focus on is critical to the success of your organization.
Scaling
Don't Get Slowed Down by Growing Too Fast
If you are building a startup with three people, you need a system that can scale to 300 or even 3,000 employees.
Leadership
How to Lead Your Team to Achieve the Goals No Individual Ever Could
Explain the benefits. Don't just implement and run.
Promotion
3 Ways to Survive Being Promoted
Promotions are your reward for being driven, which means you are probably your own harshest supervisor.
Managing Employees
How to Efficiently Ensure Employee Engagement
Your time is precious, but your employees need it to align their efforts with your expectations. Give it to them, the smart way.
Business Ideas
Acceptance Is the First and Bravest Step In Dealing With Business Failure
It's not a death sentence to admit defeat. Just concede that one and move on.
Entrepreneurs
You're More Likely to Succeed If You Enjoy the Process
Personal goals make work life grand.
Customer Relationship
Listen to Your Customers, Stay Focused, Profit
Conversations with customers provide insights into how well you are doing and plot where you're going.
Human Resources
How to Find Your Best Employees and Keep Them Around
Don't trust your intuition when it comes to rating employees.
Transparency
It's Actually OK When Your Co-Worker Spies on You
There is power and perhaps profitability in being transparent management of a business. Go ahead, read on: Here's everything we know about it.
Remote Workers
Why Remote Work Trumps Being in the Office
More and more companies are adapting to the idea of hiring remotely. This is a beautiful thing.
Goals
How Google and Others Succeed with OKRs
This methodology helps people be more productive and focused on achieving the goals of a company.
Culture
3 Ways to Survive the Office Generation Clash
The modern workplace is becoming increasingly diverse. Learn how to navigate your office, and get along with co-workers from all generations.