Alexander Zheltov

Alexander Zheltov

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Educate Online

Alexander Zheltov is the founder of Educate Online, an international education company that allows students from all over the world to get a quality school education in top educational institutions in England, Canada and the United States.

https://www.educate-online.io/

Follow Alexander Zheltov on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Growth Strategies

How to Manage a Fast-Growing Remote Team

In two years, our team has grown by a magnitude of 20. Here's how we handled it.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like