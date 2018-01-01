Alexandra Watkins is the founder of Eat My Words, a San Francisco-based naming firm that specializes in creating names that make people smile instead of scratch their heads. She is also the author of Hello, My Name is Awesome.
Project Grow
5 Must-Use Tools for Brainstorming Company Names
Determining a business name in an uninspiring conference room or over a glass of wine, just isn't going to cut it. Here are a few tips on unlocking your creative juices – and finding a name you love.
Business Name
7 Terrible Naming Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make
Your company name will get used more and last longer than any other investment you make in your business. It's important that you get it right the first time.