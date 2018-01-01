Alice Default

Ready for Anything
5 Bad Email Habits That Waste Your Time
Email was a huge time saver, when it was new, but too often now managing the deluge is a costly distraction.
Startup Culture
7 Startup Habits Worth Keeping No Matter How Big Your Business Grows
Success brings its own challenges, like remembering what worked out of necessity when success was anything but assured.
Customer Feedback
Should You Listen to Your Customers' Needs or Do They Even Know What They Really Want?
There is a difference between deeply understanding your customers by asking them what they want and doing exactly what they say.