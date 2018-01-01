Guest Writer

CEO of Teforia

Allen Han, CEO and founder of Teforia has a track record of delivering experience-centric product innovations that translate into business successes. He has worked for Nokia, Amazon, and Microsoft, won multiple RedDot, IDEA and Good Design awards, and holds more than 30 international and U.S. patents. Fluent in English and Mandarin Chinese, Han is passionate about perfecting that one perfect cup of tea every time. Teforia is based in Mountain View, Calif.