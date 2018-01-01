Allison Checchi

Marketing Strategies
The 'Why Before You Buy' Is Key to Connecting With Customers
Parsing the process your customer uses to find you is essential for maximizing your business's visibility to patrons, old and new.
Small Businesses
3 Trends Impacting Small and Medium Businesses Now
How new developments in social media, customer relations and marketing technologies can grow your business.
Holiday Marketing
4 Tips for 4 Weeks of Holiday Campaigning
Let the countdown begin with these four ways to maximize end-of-year sales.