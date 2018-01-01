Allison Checchi

Allison Checchi

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer of YP
As chief marketing officer of YP, Allison Checchi leads the company's brand and business-to-business marketing efforts, including advertiser product strategy and management, branding, acquisition and retention marketing and corporate communications. Checchi joined YP in 2011 and has been core to the company’s evolution as the leading local marketing solutions provider. Prior to YP, she spent more than 10 years at Bain & Company.

More From Allison Checchi

The 'Why Before You Buy' Is Key to Connecting With Customers
Marketing Strategies

The 'Why Before You Buy' Is Key to Connecting With Customers

Parsing the process your customer uses to find you is essential for maximizing your business's visibility to patrons, old and new.
4 min read
3 Trends Impacting Small and Medium Businesses Now
Small Businesses

3 Trends Impacting Small and Medium Businesses Now

How new developments in social media, customer relations and marketing technologies can grow your business.
5 min read
4 Tips for 4 Weeks of Holiday Campaigning
Holiday Marketing

4 Tips for 4 Weeks of Holiday Campaigning

Let the countdown begin with these four ways to maximize end-of-year sales.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.