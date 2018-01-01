Allison Linn is a senior business and economics reporter. She is responsible for reporting on the economy, consumer issues, careers and personal finance, with a particular focus on how economic issues are affecting regular people.

Linn has been a financial journalist for more than a decade. Prior to joining CNBC, she was a reporter and editor for NBC News Digital and TODAY Digital, where her award-winning work examined everything from the state of U.S. manufacturing to the condition of the U.S. middle class.