Allison Linn is a senior business and economics reporter. She is responsible for reporting on the economy, consumer issues, careers and personal finance, with a particular focus on how economic issues are affecting regular people.

Linn has been a financial journalist for more than a decade. Prior to joining CNBC, she was a reporter and editor for NBC News Digital and TODAY Digital, where her award-winning work examined everything from the state of U.S. manufacturing to the condition of the U.S. middle class.

How Your Tax Bill Stacks Up Around the World
Taxes

Workers in Belgium, Germany, Austria and Hungary face the highest tax burdens, according to the OECD's annual report on individual income taxes.
2 min read
6 Things You Should Never Ask a Job Applicant
Human Resources

Take these questions out of your job interview repertoire.
6 min read
What Makes Job Seekers Lie on Their Resumes?
Growth Strategies

The reason behind a fraudulent resume? Try envy.
4 min read
