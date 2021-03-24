About Almira Bardai
Almira Bardai is a brand and communications expert who works with C-suite executives, entrepreneurs and high-level thinkers to elevate their brands from good to global. Her past clients include Nike, Virgin Radio, Flight Centre, telecom companies, lifestyle brands and top tech leaders.
More From Almira Bardai
Branding
3 Ways You're Killing Your Brand
You know you're better than your competitors. Everyone else should know it too. But if you don't get your brand right, you may kill your shot.