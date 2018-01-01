Amanda Augustine

Amanda Augustine

Guest Writer
Job Search Expert for TheLadders, CPCC, CPWR

Amanda Augustine is the Job Search Expert for TheLadders, the mobile and online job-matching service for career-driven professionals. She joined the company in 2004 as one of its original 20 employees, and is based in the New York headquarters. Her career advice column, Ask Amanda is shared with more than 6 million job seekers every Wednesday, and her expertise has been featured in various media outlets, including TODAY, Forbes, Business Insider, MarketWatch, FOXBusiness.com, MSN, Huffington Post, WomansDay.com and CBS New York.

Amanda is a Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC) and a Certified Professional Resume Writer (CPRW).

Follow Amanda on Twitter at @JobSearchAmanda and "Like" her on Facebook for up-to-the-minute job-search advice.

More From Amanda Augustine

7 Ways to Survive and Thrive at a Startup
Starting a Business

7 Ways to Survive and Thrive at a Startup

Before starting up, you might work at one to gain experience. Here's how to rise to the top.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.