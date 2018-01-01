Guest Writer

Job Search Expert for TheLadders, CPCC, CPWR

Amanda Augustine is the Job Search Expert for TheLadders, the mobile and online job-matching service for career-driven professionals. She joined the company in 2004 as one of its original 20 employees, and is based in the New York headquarters. Her career advice column, Ask Amanda is shared with more than 6 million job seekers every Wednesday, and her expertise has been featured in various media outlets, including TODAY, Forbes, Business Insider, MarketWatch, FOXBusiness.com, MSN, Huffington Post, WomansDay.com and CBS New York.

Amanda is a Certified Professional Career Coach (CPCC) and a Certified Professional Resume Writer (CPRW).

