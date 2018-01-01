Amanda Nagai

Impact Investing
Thanks to Crowdfunding, This Food Startup Has a Growing Fanbase to Help Female Farmers Abroad
Founder Lisa Curtis is sourcing a superfood called from West Africa, where it is supporting people nutritionally and economically.
