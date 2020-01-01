About Amanda Strong
Amanda Strong is a die-hard creative, strategist and entrepreneur. Her mission is to help small business owners build a brand identity that propels their business into success. She designs brands that bridge the gap between a business and its consumer by creating visuals that are rooted in strategy.
More From Amanda Strong
Future of Entrepreneurship
Creating a Brand Identity That Competes and Compels
A brand identity rooted in strategy helps businesses win customers and find their place among the competition.