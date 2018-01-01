Ambareen Musa

Ambareen Musa

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Souqalmal.com

Ambareen Musa is the CEO and founder of Souqalmal.com. Before founding Souqalmal.com in 2012, Musa set up the consulting arm of MasterCard Middle East and Africa. Previously Musa held had various roles including marketing, financial literacy, customer advocacy and e- commerce for GE’s financial arm, GE Money. She led the first online financial literacy initiative in the U.K., Moneybasics.co.uk., later relocating to the Middle East in 2008 where she consulted for Bain & Company Middle East, focusing on financial services projects such as growth strategies for banks in the region.

 

More From Ambareen Musa

Six Lessons From Souqalmal On Completing Six Years Of Business
Growth Strategies

Six Lessons From Souqalmal On Completing Six Years Of Business

As Souqalmal celebrates its sixth birthday, a look back at its journey funding and growth.
5 min read
How To Build An A-Star Team For Your Startup
Team-Building

How To Build An A-Star Team For Your Startup

Most investors put the team and the founder as their #1 criteria for an investment.
4 min read
Mistakes Will Happen in Building a Startup -- But You Will Learn From Them
Startup Mistakes

Mistakes Will Happen in Building a Startup -- But You Will Learn From Them

Here are five mishaps that became valuable lessons during my journey on the way to entrepreneurial success.
6 min read
Five Mistakes I Made When Starting My Business
Starting a Business

Five Mistakes I Made When Starting My Business

No matter who you are, you will make mistakes, but the important thing is to, hopefully, learn from them.
6 min read
6 Things They Don't Tell You When You Leave the Big Corporate World for Your Own Business
Launching a Business

6 Things They Don't Tell You When You Leave the Big Corporate World for Your Own Business

Here's the valuable advice people often don't mention until the entrepreneur has already set up shop.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.