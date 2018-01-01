Ambika Sharma

Ambika Sharma

Guest Writer
Founder and Managing Director, Instappy
Ambika Sharma is the Founder and Managing Director of Instappy. 

More From Ambika Sharma

5 Digital Marketing Mistakes Every Brand Should Avoid
Digital Marketing Strategy

5 Digital Marketing Mistakes Every Brand Should Avoid

The internet is offering marketers the perfect opportunity to reach out to their customers and influence their decisions
4 min read
How An Integrated Marketing Approach Can Help Generate Greater Brand Impact
Branding

How An Integrated Marketing Approach Can Help Generate Greater Brand Impact

Co-creating experiences
3 min read
Most Common Marketing Mistakes By Indian Startups
Mistakes

Most Common Marketing Mistakes By Indian Startups

Startups have shown an innate affinity towards making a particular kind of mistakes in general.
5 min read
Tech space challenges grappling women entrepreneur
Challenges

Tech space challenges grappling women entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship also allows women to play a much larger role in creating an ambient environment for other women to realise their professional dreams.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.