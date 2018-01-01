Ameera Shah

Ameera Shah

Managing Director and Promoter, Metropolis Healthcare

Ameera Shah is the Managing Director and Promoter of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. She has revolutionized the pathology industry from being a doctor-led practice to a professional corporate group in an extremely unregulated, competitive and fragmented market.

Under her leadership, Metropolis has evolved from its single-pathology-laboratory status to a fully integrated multinational chain of 150 diagnostic centers and more than 1000 collection centers across the globe. Ms. Shah received a degree in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin and has also completed the prestigious Owner-President Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Forbes Asia listed Ameera Shah in the Asia’s Most Powerful Women, 2015, for powering the rise of Metropolis Healthcare and brining a significant shift in the diagnostics industry.

More From Ameera Shah

Will Universal Health Coverage Ever See the Light of Day?
Health

Will Universal Health Coverage Ever See the Light of Day?

Universal Healthcare Coverage is a noble idea, and every human being deserves the right to quality medical attention, regardless of their ability to pay
4 min read
Is India Progressing towards Improved Healthcare in 2018?
Healthcare

Is India Progressing towards Improved Healthcare in 2018?

A major change that the diagnostics sector needs to see in 2018 is in the area of empathy towards patients
3 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Need to Slow Down
Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Need to Slow Down

A business leader needs to take time to reflect on his/her decisions, gauge the implications and mould the plans of action accordingly.
3 min read
Redefining Modern Feminism in the World of Business
Women Entrepreneurs

Redefining Modern Feminism in the World of Business

One of the biggest challenges is the lack of financial investments for women
4 min read
