Amit Gautam

Amit Gautam

Founder – UpsideLMS

A techie at heart, Amit has played a key role in bringing an innovative approach to the traditional learning management system (LMS) and has been instrumental in putting UpsideLMS on the global map. He leads UpsideLMS’ technology solutions team, orchestrates the sales and marketing operations, and consults businesses in making their learn-tech initiatives a success.

Entrepreneurship 101: Building an Empowered Team
Entrepreneurship

It's a great test of one's character on how s/he handles mistakes and learns from them
8 min read
