Amit Munjal

Founder and CEO of Doctor Insta

With an experience of more than 15 years in Investment Banking and Management Consulting, Amit has donned various hats successfully.He also serves as a mentor and a business coach to various dot coms as well as to Capital Innovators, a Start-up Accelerator Program in the US. Amit is also a Charter Member of TiE, Delhi and Los Angeles Chapter of CFA Institute. He is currently founder and CEO at Doctor Insta founded by him in 2015.