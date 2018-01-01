Amit Punjabi

Amit Punjabi

Guest Writer
Business Coach & Founder, Sankalp Academy

More From Amit Punjabi

20 Years Old And Leading A Team Of 25 ? Here's What You Should Do To Retain Your Team
Managing Teams

20 Years Old And Leading A Team Of 25 ? Here's What You Should Do To Retain Your Team

Utilizing only money as a motivating factor is one of the worst strategies for team retention
3 min read
5 Must have Skills For Entrepreneurs To Ensure Success of Their Startup
Leadership Skills

5 Must have Skills For Entrepreneurs To Ensure Success of Their Startup

Having a startup is not really an achievement, making it successful is what will make people look at you as an achiever.
4 min read
Get a Mentor and Keep Networking
Mentorship

Get a Mentor and Keep Networking

These are 2 most important reasons you became an entrepreneur.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.