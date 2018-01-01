Amna Shamim

Amna Shamim

Guest Writer
Writer

Amna Shamim is a nomadic writer-for-hire. She specializes in articles on entrepreneurship, social justice and travel and in content marketing for start-ups. Follow her on social media and/or check out her blog for more information.

More From Amna Shamim

6 Ways for Digital Nomads to Save Big on Taxes
Finance

6 Ways for Digital Nomads to Save Big on Taxes

If you love to give your money to the government -- enjoy that. Digital Nomads have figured a better option over traditional taxation.
8 min read
First Impressions Matter: Here's How to Make All of Them Great
Networking Know-How

First Impressions Matter: Here's How to Make All of Them Great

Make a great first impression on everyone you speak to.
5 min read
How Worried Should You Be About Your Business in 2017?
Make 2017 Your Year

How Worried Should You Be About Your Business in 2017?

A new study shows what C-suite executives are preparing for in 2017
6 min read
The 9 Things You Need to Let Go of For Success in 2017
Success Habits

The 9 Things You Need to Let Go of For Success in 2017

Start with entitlement, perfection and procrastination.
4 min read
5 Ways to Trick Yourself Into Being Productive When You're Just Not Feeling It
Motivation

5 Ways to Trick Yourself Into Being Productive When You're Just Not Feeling It

Writing notes, taking a walk and allowing yourself simple rewards are little hacks that can increase your motivation.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.