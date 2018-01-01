Amrit Mann

Amrit Mann

Former Staff
Senior Corresspondent at Entrepreneur India

More From Amrit Mann

Innovations For Which The Future Is Now
Technology Innovation

Innovations For Which The Future Is Now

These innovative businesses are bold enough to sound foolhardy, or seem too tough to execute.
7 min read
Putting 100 Businesses In One Room
Open Offfices

Putting 100 Businesses In One Room

Entrepreneur traces the group's growth trajectory and upcoming projects in a tête-à-tête with the President of Vatika Business Centre.
4 min read
The Business Of Brewing
Organics

The Business Of Brewing

The man believes in taking fewer but bolder steps.
5 min read
Building a Brand Without Destroying a Legacy
Legacy

Building a Brand Without Destroying a Legacy

Legacy businesses are either enetering new territories or re-inventing themselves, Here's how:
6 min read
This Rubber Gaint Is Wheeling Towards Success
Entrepreneurs

This Rubber Gaint Is Wheeling Towards Success

With an initial target to manufacture four lakh tyres and tubes annually, the company now produces more than 20 million tyres each year.
3 min read
The Legal Stamp!
legal business

The Legal Stamp!

A solution to your never-ending legal procedures and paperwork
3 min read
Meet The Foodies
Food Businesses

Meet The Foodies

Some eat it for nutritional values, some for taste and some love to experiment. So, why leave entrepreneurs?
5 min read
The Startup Office Environment
Company Culture

The Startup Office Environment

Today, an office space needs to have a soul and speak for values it stands for.
4 min read
View From The Top
Other Side

View From The Top

Reaching the heights of Mount Everest and entrepreneurship.
1 min read
A Stylish Debut For World's Thinnest Laptop!
Tech

A Stylish Debut For World's Thinnest Laptop!

Hitting the right notes, processor giant HP has launched in India.
2 min read
Startups Or MNCs - Where Are You Headed After College?
Career Growth

Startups Or MNCs - Where Are You Headed After College?

The year 2016 has seen a massive downturn, turning it into a year of uncertainty.
5 min read
Tech-Up That Broth!
Food Tech

Tech-Up That Broth!

With business growing at double digit rates year over year, the company relies on technology to up its game as it caters to a plethora of sectors including, healthcare, education, defense etc.
4 min read
Failure Is Not Flowery
Truth

Failure Is Not Flowery

It is estimated that over 80 per cent startups 'fail' within the first three years of launching.
7 min read
'Technological Automation Has Helped Us In Expanding Business'
Interviewing

'Technological Automation Has Helped Us In Expanding Business'

A market leader in innovation, the firm was recognized as one of the top 100 great places to work in India in 2015.
4 min read
Re-inventing The Celeb-Fan Connect
Celebrities

Re-inventing The Celeb-Fan Connect

Story of a psychedelic trance musician turned entrepreneur.
4 min read
