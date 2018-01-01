Amy Fox

Guest Writer
President, CEO and founder of Accelerated Business Results
Amy Fox is president, CEO and founder of Accelerated Business Results, a leader in innovative business learning solutions, and a consultant to Fortune 500 companies on leadership development, sales and service excellence and customer experience training deployment. Amy and her team are driven to meet the diverse training needs of today’s organizations, from increased sales performance and product knowledge to leadership, communication and coaching skills.

More From Amy Fox

Microlearning: The Missing Piece in Your Performance Management
Management

Microlearning: The Missing Piece in Your Performance Management

The best way to train and evaluate employees is in short bursts that are easily retained.
4 min read
Follow the 70-20-10 Model to Train Your Employees
Training

Follow the 70-20-10 Model to Train Your Employees

Microlearning is replacing costly traditional employee training programs that yielded uneven results, at best.
4 min read
Great Leaders Connect With Employees, Foster Collaboration and Embrace Continuous Change
Leadership Qualities

Great Leaders Connect With Employees, Foster Collaboration and Embrace Continuous Change

Adapt these three concepts, and watch your company flourish.
5 min read
