Based in Carlsbad, Calif., Amy Porterfield is the co-author of Facebook Marketing All-in-One for Dummies (For Dummies, 2011) as well as a speaker and trainer, teaching small businesses and entrepreneurs how to drive more traffic, leads and sales with Facebook marketing.
3 Ways Facebook's 'Conversion Measurement' Can Help Improve Your Ad Strategy
How you can better track and target your advertising campaigns, while also reducing your costs.
What You Need To Know About Facebook Mobile Ads
Getting to know the 'Power Editor' tool, plus four ways to get your ad into mobile news feeds.
How to Promote Your Business Events on Facebook
Use care in setting up the event, then create excitement with visually compelling posts and ads.
This Little-Known Facebook Feature Can Help You Monitor Customers and Competitors
Find ways to nurture existing customers and attract new clients with the social network's 'Interest Lists.'
Ready for Anything
How to Convert Facebook Fans Into Paying Customers
Nurture your fans on Facebook and market to them through email.
3 Ways to Generate Better Leads on Facebook
How the new page post targeting features can help you provide the right information to the right fans and boost engagement.
3 Ways to Use Facebook Groups to Attract and Keep Customers
Follow these tips to create different types of groups tailored to specific customers.
3 Strategies for Using Facebook's Promoted Posts
This new feature may boost your reach and sales. Just be sure to monitor the return on your investment.
3 Little-Known Metrics That Can Help Optimize Your Facebook Page
Boost engagement and drive more traffic to your page by using Facebook Insights to understand what's working and what isn't.
How to Make Facebook Ads Work for You
A look at three proven advertising models for increasing your page 'Likes' and fan engagement.
3 Ways to Supercharge Fan Engagement on Facebook
Here's how visual images, questions and videos can get your fans buzzing.