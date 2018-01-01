Anca Bradley is a brand management director at Fruition in Denver, Colo. With over five years of experience in online marketing, Bradley covers a wide range of clients and industries on a daily basis.
Branding
5 Easy Exercises to Find Your Brand's Voice
It's what every consumer should hear whenever and wherever they encounter your product or service.
Managing Employees
How to Handle the Disgruntled Employee Out to Sabotage Your Business
An unhappy team member can be your worst enemy if he or she is seeking revenge. Here's how to prevent an insider from destroying your brand.
Reputation Management
Battling Brand Sabotage: The Angry Critic
Only one negative online review can destroy your company's reputation. Here's how to prevent that from happening.
Web Design
Be Sure to Balance SEO and User Experience in Your Web Page Design
Take Google's Advice: Focus on the user, and SEO will follow naturally.
blog posts
Are Your Blog Posts Falling Flat?
Adopt a 'new style' using relevant, helpful images like infographics.
Websites
Avoid These 7 Annoying Ad Placement Techniques on Your Site
Not only will your visitors be frustrated and likely click away, Google considers some tactics disreputable or spammy and will penalize you.
Pay-Per-Click
5 Ways You Can Be Swindled by Click Fraud
Pay-per-click advertising is a good way to make an honest living but a very tempting target for crooks all over the world.
google penalty removal
Recover Sooner From Google Penalties By Avoiding These 5 Mistakes
Google penalties halt a website's momentum. Moving carefully through the recovery process is the fastest route back into business.
Content Marketing
A Benign Virus: Your Company's Content Shared Across Social Media
Sample the latest wisdom about how to post content about your business that others will be likely pass along.
Web Design
Put the Right Foot Forward When You Step Online
Do a little research before you hire someone to design a website for your new business. Be selective with social media.
SEO
3 Strategies to Keep Your Website Relevant to Google
With its new search algorithm, content, fonts and authorship have renewed focus.