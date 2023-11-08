Andi Cross
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Growth Strategist, Expedition Lead, Writer & Divemaster
Cómo superé el agotamiento y convertí mis ambiciones en realidad
La ya muy común narrativa del agotamiento en los lugares de trabajo estadounidenses ha alcanzado un punto crítico, incluyéndome a mí mismo. He aquí cómo utilicé un concepto japonés llamado ikigai para salir de esa espiral y construir en su lugar mi trabajo ideal.
How I Pulled Myself Out of Burnout and Turn My Ambitions Into Reality
The all-too-common narrative of burnout in American workplaces has reached a tipping point — including for myself. Here's how I used a Japanese framework called ikigai to pull myself out of that spiral and build my dream job instead.