Andi Cross

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Growth Strategist, Expedition Lead, Writer & Divemaster

Andi Cross is a seasoned growth strategist and the lead for Edges of Earth; a 2-year, 50-destination dive expedition to some of the most remote locations on the planet aimed at driving visibility to conservation efforts around the globe.

Latest

Consultoría

Cómo superé el agotamiento y convertí mis ambiciones en realidad

La ya muy común narrativa del agotamiento en los lugares de trabajo estadounidenses ha alcanzado un punto crítico, incluyéndome a mí mismo. He aquí cómo utilicé un concepto japonés llamado ikigai para salir de esa espiral y construir en su lugar mi trabajo ideal.

Making a Change

How I Pulled Myself Out of Burnout and Turn My Ambitions Into Reality

The all-too-common narrative of burnout in American workplaces has reached a tipping point — including for myself. Here's how I used a Japanese framework called ikigai to pull myself out of that spiral and build my dream job instead.

More Authors You Might Like