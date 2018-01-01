Andrea Cooper

Why This Election Matters To You
McCain and Obama weigh in on health care, taxes and the economy.
Think Fast
If your business depends heavily on a particular item, don't be afraid to buy it in bulk.
Small Wonders
In the world of nanotechnology, good things come in really small packages.
Serial Starter
Serial entrepreneurs reveal that growing and selling a company is a business in itself.
Attention, Please
How one man's company caught Yahoo's eye.
The Influencers
What forces will affect your business in the coming year? Here are the 25 people, trends and events you can't afford to ignore.
Who Wants to Be a Billionaire?
Does your idea of success include more than 6 zeros? Entrepreneurs who have reached the pinnacle of financial success reveal how you can develop the "billionaire mind-set."
Growth Strategies
Recruiting Employees 2.0
When it comes to finding the best employees, technology can put you on a level playing field with the big guys.
It's Electrifying
When even Honda can't make a go of its hybrid Accord, it's tempting to write off electric cars as glorified scooters. Can any company make a profit on them? Will consumers ever warm to a ride that needs recharging?
Take the Lead
Who's in charge of the future? You are. A look at how entrepreneurs are transforming the world.